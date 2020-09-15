Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904,384 shares in the company, valued at C$96,263,758.84.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. Real Matters Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

