Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.58 Million in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.11% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

