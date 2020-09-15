Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 71,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,858,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,745,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

