Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

