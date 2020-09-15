Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 6,848 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Progress Software worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Benchmark increased their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

