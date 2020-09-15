Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 565,836 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

