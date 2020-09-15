Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 410,786 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410,786 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of TechnipFMC worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

