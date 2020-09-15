Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,809 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of MacroGenics worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 415,334 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

MGNX opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $986,261. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

