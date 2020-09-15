Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 43,364 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 188.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. MYR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

