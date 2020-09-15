Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 35,786 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CTB stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTB. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

