Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 3,214 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of National General worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in National General by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in National General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

National General stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.