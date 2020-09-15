Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $292.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

