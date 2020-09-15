Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $8.45 Million in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 678,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,493 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

