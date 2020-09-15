Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 287,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Twin River Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 78.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 188,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

TRWH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $730.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.06. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

