Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.