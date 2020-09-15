Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 102.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.47 and a 52-week high of $207.43. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

