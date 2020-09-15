Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,402 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

