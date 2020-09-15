Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,837 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Unum Group worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of UNM opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.