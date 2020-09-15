Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of National Bank worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $837.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

