Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 957.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,588 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Rite Aid worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 314,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,847,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rite Aid by 538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

