Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,652 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of USANA Health Sciences worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $48,078,883 in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

