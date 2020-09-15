Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 447,931 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,931 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Tutor Perini worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 233,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 676,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $631.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.