Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 2,453,473 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Conduent worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Conduent by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NYSE CNDT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $753.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

