Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.02% of SurModics worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SurModics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SurModics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in SurModics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in SurModics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

