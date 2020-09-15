Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2,229.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 223,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

