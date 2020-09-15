InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 78.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%.

ICMB stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.33. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

