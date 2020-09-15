INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 56.7% in August

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IHIT stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Get INVESCO HIGH IN/COM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 475.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 22.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 676,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.