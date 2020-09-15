INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Down 56.7% in August

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IHIT stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
