Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

