Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,242 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

