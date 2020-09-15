International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Commerzbank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.76 ($4.60).

IAG stock opened at GBX 134.35 ($1.76) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.84. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

