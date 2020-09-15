Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) vs. Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Critical Review

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -228.87% -40.57% -31.24% Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Biomerica has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $43.10 million 28.50 -$99.53 million ($2.11) -9.91 Biomerica $6.69 million 11.88 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -29.39

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats Intellia Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

