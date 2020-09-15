Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells 22,845 Shares of Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,950,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

