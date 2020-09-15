Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

