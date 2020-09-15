Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $61.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $231,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 708.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

