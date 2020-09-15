IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,212 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.