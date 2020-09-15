IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.5 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.