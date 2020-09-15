Hyperion Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $256.69 million and $3.78 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007447 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00266104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.01533714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000272 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00196341 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

