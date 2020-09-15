Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.91. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 12,140 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

