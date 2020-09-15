Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report on Monday, June 1st.

TSE HEX opened at C$5.50 on Friday. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Company Profile

