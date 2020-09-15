HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and OneMain (NASDAQ:OMF) Head to Head Analysis

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

This table compares HL Acquisitions and OneMain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A OneMain $4.75 billion 0.89 $855.00 million $6.72 4.71

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OneMain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% OneMain 13.95% 18.05% 2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and OneMain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 OneMain 0 1 15 0 2.94

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. OneMain has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given OneMain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Risk and Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneMain beats HL Acquisitions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of approximately 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through omf.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.