Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.69. Highway shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3,070 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%.

In other Highway news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of Highway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $579,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

