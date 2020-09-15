Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

