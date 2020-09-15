Head-To-Head Review: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) versus Its Competitors

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) is one of 644 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oncternal Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -778.45% -147.33% -92.60% Oncternal Therapeutics Competitors -3,281.67% -188.53% -31.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncternal Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Competitors 7165 19578 37396 1496 2.51

Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.83%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million -$34.19 million -1.36 Oncternal Therapeutics Competitors $2.07 billion $253.63 million -1.43

Oncternal Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics rivals beat Oncternal Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.