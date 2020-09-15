Head to Head Contrast: HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) & Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and Atlanticus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62% Atlanticus 9.94% 656.62% 4.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanticus has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Atlanticus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Atlanticus $387.04 million 0.50 $26.44 million N/A N/A

Atlanticus has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Summary

Atlanticus beats HL Acquisitions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

