Head-To-Head Comparison: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.00% 13.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.38 -$61.23 million $0.82 20.38

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.62%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

