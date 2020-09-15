Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.24% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,345,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 661,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 652,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,269,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,214,000 after purchasing an additional 639,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

