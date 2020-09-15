Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.82 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.
