Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.82 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

