Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 67.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.