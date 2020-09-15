Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to “Sector Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.07.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:PAC opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 207,572 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,270,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.