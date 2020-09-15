Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.46% of Teck Resources worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

